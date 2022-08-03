We won’t have to wait too much longer to check into the luxuriously privileged world of The White Lotus, as HBO announces the second season of the (no longer mini)series will debut sometime this October, per Variety’s exclusive.

Jennifer Coolidge will return to lead the series as the fan-favorite basket-case Tanya McQuoid, who will jet off on another vacation at a different White Lotus resort, possibly to pursue another business adventure with a hotel employee. In our review of the first season finale, Roxana Hadidi gives a shout out to Coolidge’s performance, writing, “Truly, Jennifer Coolidge’s line deliveries are a triumph in straddling the line between fragility and detestability.”

While the first season saw one group of people “enjoy” their tropical, Hawaiian stay, the second season will take a whole new group of materialistic visitors to Sicily, setting up a whole new dynamic between the elite who pass through the resort, and those who find themselves catering to them in their own homeland.

The full cast for the upcoming season of The White Lotus includes Coolidge (the only returning member from season one), F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. Mike White returns as the series’ writer and director.

After nailing down 20 Primetime Emmy nominations this year, the second season of The White Lotus will swoop right as an entry for next year’s award season. This year, Coolidge scooped up a nomination in the supporting actor category alongside seven of her season one co-stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy, Connie Britton, and Murray Bartlett. Overall, the series received nominations for Outstanding Limited Series, with writing and directing nods for White.