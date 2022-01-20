Mamma mia, the next season of The White Lotus is heading to Italy!



Variety announced that this time, the guests will be terrorizing hospitality workers in Sicily . The publication reports that a source close to the production confirmed the show will film at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel.

The hotel is a picturesque setting, described on its site to be “perched on a rocky promontory high above the Ionian Sea.” There is no Pineapple Suite to fight for at the resort, but there are some luxurious suites with balconies overlooking the sea that look to die—or shall we say, to kill—for.

With the new location confirmed, this gives wider clues as to what fans can expect from the storyline for Michael Imperioli’s character. The actor, who is of Sicilian heritage, is playing Dominic Di Grasso, “a man traveling with his elderly father and college-aged son.” It’s possible that this is not an ordinary family trip, but rather one to connect with other family members and their heritage.

Other cast members joining Imperioli are Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge. Plaza will be playing Harper Spiller, “a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.” And Coolidge, who stole the show in the show’s debut and brought some of its most hilarious and memorable moments, is reprising her role as Tanya, the clueless, kooky guest who caused plenty of chaos in the Hawaii resort.

Besides the very vague character descriptions, HBO hasn’t shared key plot points for the next season. There’s also no word on whether other stars besides Coolidge from the first installment will return onscreen, either. Though Jake Lacy told The A.V. Club that he’s eager to play huge asshole Shane again, so the Sicily White Lotus workers better hide their knives just in case.