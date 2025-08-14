Sinéad O'Connor becomes latest artist to get the biopic treatment

Sinéad O’Connor was once banned from SNL. Now, her life and legacy will be coming to even bigger screens with a new biopic from See-Saw Films, the studio behind Slow Horses, Heartstopper, The Power Of The Dog, and more. Ie:entertainment, the banner that produced 2022 O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares (in collaboration with O’Connor, per Variety), will also executive produce, alongside Irish company Nine Daughters (God’s Creatures, Lady Macbeth).

Variety reports that the film is “understood” to have been in the works since 2022, a year before the singer and activist’s death at the age of 56. It’s not clear as of this writing whether or not O’Connor was involved in its production. No casting updates have been unveiled as of this writing either, but the film will be directed by Josephine Decker (Shirley) from a script by Irish writer Stacey Gregg.

O’Connor made an indelible mark on the world through both her music—including Grammy Award-winning album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got and immensely popular single “Nothing Compares 2 U”—and passionate activism. The biopic, however, will reportedly explore O’Connor’s early life and beginnings in the music industry, per Variety. The outlet’s description reads as follows: “It will look to tell the story of how one young woman from Dublin took on the world, examining how her global fame may have been built on her talent, but her name became synonymous with her efforts to draw attention to the crimes committed by the Catholic Church and the Irish state.”