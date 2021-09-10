Kathryn Prescott, best known for playing fan-favorite Emily Fitch in the show Skins, has been hospitalized with severe injuries after being hit by a cement truck in New York City. Her twin sister Megan Prescott, who also starred in Skins, share d the news i n an Instagram post.



“I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September,” wrote Megan. “After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She’s incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

She added that Prescott has been in New York City alone without family members, and so she’s attempting to travel and stay in in the U.S. while her sister recovers. However, due to pandemic restrictions, only U.S. citizens can travel to the U.S. from the U.K.

“I applied to the U.S. Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-U.S. citizens into the U.S. and was denied earlier today and I am devastated. I am double-vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat,” Megan explained . “ I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible. If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal to the U.S. Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please, please reach out.”



She a lso posted on her Instagram s t ory that though she’s thankful that people have suggested she travel to another country and then fly into the U.S from there in order to circumvent the travel restriction, she’s not interested in having to quarantine for two weeks outside of the U.S. because “[Prescott] is in the fucking ICU. I need to go NOW.”