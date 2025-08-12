Sling TV to offer day passes for when you really need to watch an award show

Streaming is expensive. (And getting more so every day.) Events like the Emmys or the Oscars used to be wrapped up in people’s cable packages, but no one seems to have those anymore. In this weird landscape, Sling TV is sweeping in with a bold new option that’s worked pretty well for gyms and spas in the past: streaming day passes.

With Sling’s new low commitment option, users who really want to catch the big game or see Conan O’Brien doing his thing (again) at the 2026 Oscars can do so without paying the pricey $45.99 – $60.99 per month for one of Sling’s more standard monthly plans. The live TV streamer will now offer day passes for $4.99, as well as weekend passes for $9.99 and week passes for $14.99.

Of course, a lot of award shows—and even some NFL games—now air for no additional charge on a variety of streamers, but Sling is targeting users who want to cord cut and avoid paying for all of those services. “This launch is about putting control back in the hands of the fans,” Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president of product and operations at Sling, told Variety. In his words, the pass is tailored for “college football, professional sports, award shows, or a spontaneous movie night” without the need to incur recurring charges.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a streaming launch without some additional fees. Whichever pass you choose will give you access to Sling’s Orange tier, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, A&E, TBS, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, History Channel, CNN, and more. If none of those channels are airing your preferred event, you can also tack on one or more “Sling Extras” packages, which are organized into categories like Sports, News, Entertainment, Hollywood, Lifestyle, Heartland, and Kids, per Variety. Those packages will cost an additional $1 (for the day pass), $2 (weekend pass), or $3 (week pass). Are the Emmys really worth $4.99+? Now, at least, you get to decide.