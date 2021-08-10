Transitioning to wearing face masks every time we stepped out in public was a pretty big adjustment for a lot of us, although we assume it was smooth sailing for at least nine people out there: the members of Slipknot. For over 25 years, the nü-metal legends have donned a variety of, shall we say, extremely comprehensive facial coverings before proceeding to somehow not pass out while smacking a bunch of beer kegs with baseball bats in front of millions of fans across the globe.

It’s not terribly surprising, then, to hear one of the band’s founding members (fellow founding member Joey Jordison died back in July) not only shrug off any frustrations over the public health necessity, but also endorse the notion that everybody, maggot or not, should consider wearing masks well beyond the pandemic. “I’ve been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world. So when I had to be in the studio and I was asked to put on a mask, it didn’t bother me, it was business as usual,” Crahan informed Forbes during a recent interview on Slipknot’s legacy and his new, appropriately-named marijuana company, Clown Cannabis.

Crahan added that he was “glad” to see most of us (most) become “profoundly open to the idea of, ‘Hey, when you’re going to be out in public there’s a chance you could be around someone with pneumonia, the flu, or just a nasty cough, why not wear a mask to just protect yourself?’” Describing humanity, Crahan later gave a very on-brand assessment of the state of things: “We live in a filthy world,” he said, offering his four kids as an example. “I know what it’s like to drop your kid off at school and they come home sick and then you’re sick.”

Kudos to you, Crahan. It’s probably worth noting here that, contrary to what some might assume, the members of Slipknot have long appeared to be pretty rational guys, adding to our theory that if anybody was suited for a global pandemic that exposed our general uncleanliness and subsequently required cumbersome face masks, it’s those dudes. If nothing else, the band is sticking to the sentiments conveyed in one of their earliest bangers.

