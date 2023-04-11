Succession’s live viewership continues to rise as we get further into its final season. With a wedding episode, many fans had the feeling something major would happen at the eldest Roy’s “sham wedding and the death of romance,” and 2.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the episode live on HBO and HBO Max. It set a new record for the drama series, which continues to reach new storytelling and performance peaks in its fourth season.

“Connor’s Wedding” brought in 22 percent more same-day viewers than the previous episode and seven percent more than season four’s record-making premiere—which garnered 2.3 million watches. Since airing on March 26, HBO says the first episode of season four has since been watched by 7 million people, per Deadline.

The season four premiere itself was a vast improvement from season three’s debut number, with 62 percent more viewers than the 2021 episode, which at the time set a viewership record for HBO Max since hitting the streaming scene in May 2020.

If you haven’t seen the episode yet, maybe stop reading Succession-related pieces and actually watch the episode so you don’t have to whine about spoilers. Millions of people have watched the episode since it aired on Sunday, and we’re going to talk about it.

It turns out romance would not be the only thing to die over the course of the nuptials, as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) finally met his end while not attending Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding in the season’s shocking third outing. The rest of the season will trace the fallout of his death within the Roy family and at Waystar-Royco, with Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) all vying for the now-empty CEO chair.

Succession airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.