Previous ranking: 6 (down three spots)



According to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Logan didn’t want Greg (Nicolas Braun) coming with them on the plane to Sweden because he found him “visually aggravating.” Even Tom had found some new “Greglets” to “Greg” for him on the trip, so Logan’s death may prove to be a setback for his great nephew’s career ambitions. It might actually be worse than that, since none of the other family members have any respect for him. Tom did call him later in the episode to ask him to delete some important files from his computer (did he not learn his lesson the last time he asked Greg to dispose of sensitive materials?) and get his side of the story out, so he may still be of some use to him. Tom seems inclined to continue bringing Greg up the ladder with him, though it’s not clear how much power either of them will have in a post-Logan world.