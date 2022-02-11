With the world starting to open back up ... again ... audiences can expect an onslaught of TV and movies in 2022 as studios stick to their standard slate while also unleashing content that’s been sitting on the shelf due to the worldwide pandemic.

This Sunday’s Super Bowl 2022 promises to bring a slew of previews. Some trailer drops, like the ones for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings and for Jordan Peele’s Nope, have already been confirmed. Here’s a round-up of other trailers we expect to see during the telecast, along with some other titles to keep your eyes open for.

Which trailers are dropping during Super Bowl 2022?

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The Super Bowl trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 dropped a few days early, and it is expected to run during Sunday’s big game. The sequel features the original cast returning as well as the addition of Idris Elba as echidna Knuckles and original video game voice artist Collen O’Shaughnessey back in the saddle as Sonic’s best friend, Tails. The film is slated for an April 8 release.



Nope

On July 22, writer/director Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) returns to the big screen with his new horror picture, Nope. The marketing for his latest has been mysterious with only a short clip of the film’s stars—including Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun—looking up at what we can assume is the giant kite cloud that’s featured on the poster.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Fans have been clamoring for another Lord Of The Rings prequel for years and The Rings Of Power is set to deliver just that. Covering the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power will showcase the forging of the Great Rings, which set everything in motion. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set to premiere on September 2.



The Lost City

The Lost City, which features Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist who ends up on a real-life jungle adventure with Channing Tatum is completely and totally different from Romancing The Stone. The Lost City is set for release on March 25.

We know many of us growing up wished that The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air had less comedy and focused solely on “very special episodes,” and that’s what just what Bel-Air intends to do. Based on a fake trailer by Morgan Cooper, Bel-Air will take the classic NBC sitcom in a different direction beginning February 13, the same night as the Super Bowl.





Our Super Bowl 2022 trailer predictions:

Moon Knight

Nothing has been confirmed, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new trailer for Moon Knight, the latest Marvel series featuring Oscar Isaac. The initial preview premiered on January 22 and the series is set to kick off on March 30.



Doctor Strange

With the runaway success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s almost certain that fans will get a look at Sam Raimi’s return to superhero cinema, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness at Sunday’s Super Bowl. The latest Marvel big-screen release is slated for May 6.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

A release date has just been announced for the Disney+ series featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. While no footage has made its way out yet, with The Book Of Boba Fett wrapping up this week, Star Wars fans surely are anxious to get back to Tatooine again. Obi-Wan premieres on Disney+ on May 25.

Stranger Things

Fans will be returning to Hawkins, Indiana, sometime this spring for the fourth season of Stranger Things. A teaser trailer was unleashed last September and if we don’t get another look and an official release date at the big game, one can likely be expected shortly.



Minions: Rise Of The Gru

The latest Minions film was intended to be released last summer but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can finally catch up with the little yellow fellas this July and possibly with a new trailer this Sunday.