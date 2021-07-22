The Alfred Hitchcock of our time, Jordan Peele, shared a cryptic teaser for his next feature film. Based on the poster he shared on Twitter this morning, the only details offered so far are: the title is NOPE, and it will star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, and The OA’s Brandon Perea. Also, it has something to do with a spooky-looking cloud.



“Nope” is the most appropriate response to a looming, billowy cloud with a flag banner floating beneath it like a kite string. It’s what you wish every horror film protagonist would say instead of walking down that dark hallway. There’s no telling what awaits the people of the small city below that ominous cloud, but Peele promises “a new terror.”

After garnering success in the comedic spheres throughout his career, Peele continues to carve out an influential space in horror, becoming the first Black writer to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his first film, Get Out in 2018. Get Out became an instant success, carrying over into Us, which Peele wrote. His production company, MonkeyPaw, helped bring HBO’s hit supernatural horror series Lovecraft Country to life, as well as the forthcoming Candyman adaptation, which Peele wrote with Nia DaCosta. He also helmed the reboot of The Twilight Zone, which has been renewed for a second season.

This will be Kaluuya’s second lead role in a Peele-led production, following Get Out. Since starring in Peele’s directorial debut, Kaluuya’s starred in Black Panther, Queen & Slim, and the Oscar-nominated Judas And The Black Messiah. Yeun has had a stellar year himself, snatching a nomination for Best Actor for his role in A24's Minari, becoming the first Asian-American Best Actor nominee in Academy Award history.

Rumors sparked earlier this year that Palmer may be the lead villain in NOPE, but only time will tell if this is true. Over the last few years she’s starred in horror series Scream Queens and Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, and has a lead voice role in Disney’s forthcoming Proud Family revival.

NOPE is set to premiere July 22, 2022.