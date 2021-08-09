Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): Here’s the excerpt from The A.V. Club’s August TV preview: “Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s new comedy Reservation Dogs centers on four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who are prepared to steal the money they need to travel to the mysterious and faraway land of… California. The teens want to honor a friend who died after living out his dream of moving to the Golden State. They also want to get away from their town and the local gang, but it won’t be as easy as they think. The group will have to outmaneuver a police officer (Zahn McClarnon), survive a turf war against a tough rival gang, as well as terrifying and hilarious Indigenous spirits. Reservation Dogs marks another important milestone for Native representation on TV—every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous.” Keep an eye out for Danette Chavez’s recap of the series premiere.

Regular coverage

The Bachelorette (ABC, 7 p.m.)

Wild card

Shaman King (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This is a reboot of the classic 2001 shonen anime series, and it serves as a continuation of the adventures of Yoh Asakura as he attempts to hone his skills to become the Shaman King by winning the Shaman Fight. The show premiered in Japan back in April. It consists of 52 episodes and adapts all 35 volumes of Hiroyuki Takei’s Shaman King manga.

Super Heists (CNBC, 10 p.m.): This original six-episode series will crack open the case files of various master thieves and examine the robbery from two distinct point-of-views: the masterminds and the investigators who pursue them. Some of the big cases Super Heists dives into include a bank heist rumored to contain Richard Nixon’s $30 million slush fund, the stealing of $12 million in rare books, and an art heist where Picasso’s masterpieces disappeared. Each story reveals the single fatal flaw that broke the case.