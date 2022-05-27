Taika Waititi’s Star Wars feature film may be coming to a theater near you in 2023.

This week has been loaded with LucasF ilm announcements coming out of the annual Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. Notably, fans have been treated to trailers for the new Willow series that will be coming to Disney Plus, a teaser photo for the third season of The Mandalorian, and the long-awaited trailer for the Andor series which will follow Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.



Since the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Kathleen Kennedy and LucasF ilm have focused more on streaming than on feature-length theatrical films. A potential trilogy from Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has been on hold, but it looks like Star Wars is coming back to the big screen in “late 2023” according to Kennedy.



The producer admits, during an interview with TotalFilm, that nothing has been locked in yet, but she has reiterated that she wants the franchise to move away from the Skywalker Saga. “We need to create a whole new saga,” Kennedy explained. “That takes a lot. There’s a lot of conversation around that.”



While Waititi himself didn’t offer an update on the script he’s working on, last August the writer/director told Wired that the movie feels “very me,” which is a good sign… considering he’s writing it.



Waititi is part of an elite group that dabbles in both the Marvel and Star Wars sides of the Disney coin: his Thor: Love And Thunder will be hitting theaters this summer.



Even while Kennedy seems to be set on bringing Star Wars to other corners of the galaxy far away from legacy characters, she did mention that “there’s always a future for Solo,” and adds that they are still talking with Donald Glover about reprising his role as young Lando Calrissian. Solo: A Star Wars Story induced the ire of a handful of Star Wars fans upon its release (despite it being the only sequel in the franchise to recapture the swashbuckling spirit of the 1977 original) and the suggestion that it may get a continuation—be it as a feature or a series—is sure to delight the more fun side of Star Wars.