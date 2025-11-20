HBO renews Task, I Love LA and The Chair Company in one fell swoop

It’s safe to say that the three major new series HBO debuted this fall have paid off. At HBO’s Global Programming Slate Preview in New York this morning, the network quickly announced the renewal of Task, I Love LA, and The Chair Company, all of which will return for their second season.

With the renewal of Task, the network confirmed that Mark Ruffalo will return for the second season. The first season concluded last month, and A.V. Club recapper Caroline Seide remarked that “the season could have benefited from a more standard eight-to-10-episode run.” Hopefully, the renewal does give the series time to flesh out some more of those storylines. In a statement, series creator Brad Inglesby said, “On behalf of the entire TASK team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”

Meanwhile, HBO touts The Chair Company and I Love LA as number one and number two, respectively, freshman comedies in the history of the network. Both shows’ first seasons are currently airing, with The Chair Company scheduled to conclude on November 30 and I Love LA scheduled to finish its first season on December 21. At the event this morning, I Love LA star Rachel Sennott shared, “I feel invincible when I’m with my friends, and we wanted to do Entourage for internet It girls. Girls, Insecure, Sex And The City were also inspirations as a person and artist. But we did a show that’s Entourage for the girls and the gays.” HBO didn’t offer any kind of timeline on when any of these second seasons might air.