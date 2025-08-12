Mark Ruffalo meets the Jean Valjean to his Javert in new Task trailer

Two guys who lost their wives, who worry about letting down their children, who face escalating pressure on the job—on opposite sides of the law. There are few more classic premises in the history of storytelling; you can almost hear “The Confrontation” from Les Misérables start to play when Mark Ruffalo faces off with Tom Pelphrey in the new Task trailer. The latest series from Mare Of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby premieres September 7 on HBO, but unlike Mare, it’s no mystery who’s perpetrating the crime. The drama here comes from the way these two men mirror and circle each other leading up to that charged face-to-face meeting.

“Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Pelphrey),” reads a logline from HBO. In the Task trailer, Pelphrey’s character is styling himself as a biker gang Robin Hood. But he seems to quickly realize he’s in over his head, especially after being warned he’s in danger of ruining his kids’ lives the way he ruined his own. In addition to Ruffalo and Pelphrey, Task also stars Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Mark Ruffalo isn’t sporting the same heavy Delco accent that Kate Winslet did for Mare Of Easttown, but Ingelsby was still meticulous about getting the details right for his hometown (if you’re from the area, you’ll no doubt catch the brief clip of KYW Newsradio in the trailer). And there is still a British actor doing a local accent: “I play a young detective with the most Philly slang out of everyone, because I’m from South Philly,” Frankel, who plays one of the officers on Ruffalo’s task force, told Esquire last year. “I talk about Angelo’s broccoli rabe. I’m doing a Wawa run every day. I mean, I’m right in the thick of all the Philly references.”