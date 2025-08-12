Mark Ruffalo meets the Jean Valjean to his Javert in new Task trailer
The latest drama from Mare Of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby premieres September 7 on HBO.Photo: Peter Kramer/HBO
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Two guys who lost their wives, who worry about letting down their children, who face escalating pressure on the job—on opposite sides of the law. There are few more classic premises in the history of storytelling; you can almost hear “The Confrontation” from Les Misérables start to play when Mark Ruffalo faces off with Tom Pelphrey in the new Task trailer. The latest series from Mare Of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby premieres September 7 on HBO, but unlike Mare, it’s no mystery who’s perpetrating the crime. The drama here comes from the way these two men mirror and circle each other leading up to that charged face-to-face meeting.