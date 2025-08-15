Taylor Sheridan solidifies ties to new Paramount with a big ol' Texas studio

Post-merger, New Paramount is setting out to make a splash with buzzy talent deals and (hopefully) big blockbusters. But the incoming Skydance overlords aren’t going to turn their noses up at what was already working with the studio, which means keeping Taylor Sheridan happy. And Sheridan is presumably very happy to partner with Paramount on a 450,000-square-foot production campus in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sheridan, Paramount, and billionaire Ross Perot Jr.’s Hillwood are teaming up for the venture, which will be situated on Hillwood’s Alliance Texas campus. Per The L.A. Times, Sheridan’s Landman has already been filming its second season there, and his show Lioness is expected to film there too. Coinciding with Texas legislation to incentivize production and entice the entertainment industry, it will reportedly be the largest studio facility in the state.

“We are at a pivotal moment where Texas can become a global force in the film industry, and North Texas offers the location and resources to play a central role in this development,” Hillwood President Mike Berry said in a statement. In his own statement, Sheridan said, “SGS Studios isn’t just about sound stages or incentives—it’s about reclaiming the independence and grit that built this industry in the first place.”

There’s been some speculation as to what Sheridan’s future at the company would look like in Paramount’s next chapter, particularly after it was reported that Sheridan’s shows would face budget cuts under the new regime. Puck‘s Matt Belloni recently speculated that Sheridan might follow outgoing co-CEO Chris McCarthy wherever he ends up. The former president and CEO for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks has been considered Sheridan’s champion at the company, and his many successful programs were made under an overall deal struck with McCarthy. But even if the company’s streaming service is looking to tighten the belt while also trying to attract other talent, it’s clear Sheridan and his prolific work ethic are still highly valued at the studio.