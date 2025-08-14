Taylor Swift's Life Of A Showgirl now officially starting on October 3

The controlled bombardment of Taylor Swift’s latest high-ordnance assault on the American music hype apparatus continued apace tonight, as Swift has now confirmed an official release date for her forthcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl: Please circle October 3, 2025 on your calendars, and preemptively assume that any Swifties in your life will be spending the day in their gossamer cocoons, dropped full-soul down into the quasi-hypnotic trance known to mental health experts as “The Taylorsleep.”

Swift revealed the news of the release date on her social media, as well as while hanging out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his New Heights podcast, which experienced a mild uptick in viewership coinciding with her appearance. For the record, Swift’s episode has already racked up just-north-of 5 million viewers, ten times more than what appearances by Adam Sandler or Bill Murray garnered; it’s also doing something like 175 times more viewers than “Jason and Travis debate the ULTIMATE five liquids they would want to dispense out of their fingers.” (We were going to jokingly list all of Kelce’s picks for that last video, as a sort of goofy commentary on what affable dopes Travis and Jason Kelce can seem like when not in the laser sights of Taylormania. But they were pretty much all stuff he has brand deals for, which ended up being so incredibly bleak to contemplate that it shut down our childlike spirit of play.)

In addition to the date, Swift also deployed the album art for the release, as well as a track list—including revealing that Sabrina Carpenter will feature on the album’s concluding title track. We’ll lay out the whole list below, but will note in passing that the society-deforming power of Swift is such that, minutes after the track list went public with “2. Elizabeth Taylor” on it, we got a publicist email from the Elizabeth Taylor Estate revealing that they were going to start selling a new “limited edition crewneck” that just had the song’s title/actual dead woman’s name emblazoned on it, just to catch a little of that heat. It’s a weird world, is all we’re trying to suggest.

The Life Of A Showgirl tracklist