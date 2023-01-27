Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Turner Classic Movies is apparently safe, unlike everything else at Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans have feared for Turner Classic Movies after last year's merger of media giants led to widespread cancellations

By
Katie Chow
Comments (4)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz in 2018
Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz in 2018
Photo: Tara Ziembra (Getty Images)

Sure, last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger meant that the new media giant immediately became more known for canceling movies and shows than releasing them, but that’s apparently all in the past. Given that Turner Classic Movies is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., the network’s viewers have understandably been concerned about its future. Entertainment Weekly recently dropped by the TCM offices to chat with the channel’s hosts, who assure fans that their favorite throwback films are here to stay.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Ezra Miller may still return to the DCU
January 4, 2023
The A.V. Club's weekly film round up
An hour ago

“All is well right now,” says Alicia Malone. “Nothing’s changed. We all feel very protective over the channel and we know how precious it is, and increasingly rare. So, not on our watch.”

While EW was onsite, new Warners Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav very conveniently happened to drop by, and of course, the TCM hosts reportedly had a great time hanging out with their new boss. (They’re still around, unlike the people who have been laid off.)

Advertisement

“He’s so enthusiastic in his support for TCM, and it’s genuine,” Jacqueline Stewart says. “TCM was on in his office. That’s not just some myth.”

Ben Mankiewicz, TCM’s longest-running host, adds that Zaslav is a classic film buff himself, to the point where he is about to move into the former home of famed Paramount exec Robert Evans and has had a desk belonging to Warner Bros. co-founder Jacob Warner installed in his own office.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sock Affairs
Rock on
Sock Affairs

Officially-licensed socks
Sock Affairs wants you to enrobe your feet in their officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a lot of changes in the last five years, one after another,” Mankiewicz says. “New bosses. When [Zaslav] says that they value what we do and that we’re going to be continuing what we do in the foreseeable future, I believe him. And he’s ready. He is connected in this town, and he’s prepared to use that muscle to make sure this town turns out to support us.”

From Hollywood to Sesame Street, it seems like no one has been safe from the widespread cancellations for tax write-offs that took place last year. Batgirl, Stanley Tucci, and, yes, even Big Bird were among those done dirty by the new regime. TCM provides the crucial service of highlighting older films, as well as providing commentary about their historical contexts, and it would be sad to see it go indeed.

NewsNewswire