Minx might have been canceled by HBO Max earlier this week, but the ’70s-set comedy about a male pin-up magazine is still hitting the presses. In a December 13 Instagram post, star Jake Johnson says that the cast and crew are continuing to work on the second season and are “about a week away from being finished shooting.”



“From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where,” he writes. “The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes.”

On Minx, Johnson portrays Doug Renetti, a publisher who teams up with the feminist writer Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) to create their pioneering magazine. When the show premiered, the New Girl actor told The A.V. Club, “I think the second half of Minx is better than the first, especially episode eight. It’s one of the best TV episodes I’ve been part of.” Now, the series is being shopped around for a new home.

“We appreciate all the online support,” Johnson continues on Instagram. “We love making the show and hope to continue to. It’s a crazy business & that’s partly what’s so additive [sic] about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon.”

Along with rescinding the season two renewal, HBO Max will also be taking the existing episodes offline sometime before the end of the year. As of this writing, the first season of Minx is still available to watch. Westworld, Love Life, and The Nevers, meanwhile, have been marked for deletion.