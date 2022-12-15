Where have all the FBoys gone? (Long time passing.) Not to HBO Max, certainly—or, at least, not for long, as Deadline reports that the streamer’s euphemistically named reality dating show FBoy Island is one of several titles that have just been added to the ever-growing list of shows getting stuffed up into David Zaslav’s attic, rather than, say, remaining on a streaming service, where someone might accidentally watch them.

Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery, has been getting serious about that HBO Max housecleaning of late, with news breaking recently that big-name shows like The Nevers, Love Life, and, most shockingly, Westworld were all getting pulled from the streaming roster. Now we can add FBoy Island, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves, and reality series Finding Magic Mike to the list. (This also constitutes an official cancellation for Finding Magic Mike, by the way; all the other shows had already gotten the axe .)

As we’ve noted before, it’s not like it’s uncommon for shows and movies to move into and out of rotation at streaming services. But those departures are almost always made up of licensed content. HBO Max’s decision to pull its own original shows, which it could presumably keep licensing to itself for as long as it liked, is part of what’s so baffling about these moves. (In other news, which may or may not be connected, WBD announced that it was writing off another $1 billion or so of its content on its taxes, bringing the total for that particular cost-cutting, movie-murdering practice up to $3.5 billion. And let us never forget that that merger with Discovery+ is always looming. )

Other shows recently set to get The Zaslav Yank include Gordita Chronicles, Made For Love, Legendary, and Minx, which suffered the double indignity of getting un-renewed for a second season and then having its first season wiped from the servers as well.