The teen wolves of MTV’s hit supernatural series Teen Wolf may be all grown up since the show ended five years ago, but adulthood hasn’t changed much for Alpha werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and friends. Even with children and grown-up jobs, the same life-threatening woes of young adulthood have come back to haunt the aged Beacon Hills pack, as seen in Paramount+’s recently released official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Set fifteen years after the series’ sixth season, Teen Wolf: The Movie’s trailer shows us what all our favorite pack members are up to (at least, the one s that agreed to sign on). Resident It werewolf Scott is sniffing out bad infrastructure in construction sites, all-seeing banshee Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) has girl-bossed her way to a fancy corporate job, and Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) has fully embraced his role of reluctant pack dad by becoming an actual father to his teen son, Eli (Vince Mattis).

Yet, things begin to go awry as visions of the tragically killed Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) begin to aff ect Scott and his friends. Except the former werewolf-hunter might not be all that dead, even seeming to be working for (or controlled by) past Beacon Hills baddie the Nogitsune.

“The Nogitsune has come to play a new game,” says Scott’s former druid mentor Dr. Alan Deaton (Seth Gilliam), as the pack gathers in Beacon Hills to fight one last world-saving battle, including saving the peculiarly resurrected Allison.

Tyler Posey (New Apocalypse) returns in the Paramount+ film, including original series cast members Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead), Colton Haynes (Arrow), Holland Roden (Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions) , Shelley Hennig (Unfriended), Crystal Reed (Gotham), Orny Adams, Linden Ashby (Purple Hearts), JR Bourne (Mayans M.C.), Ryan Kelley (Badland), Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio (Chicago Fire) and Ian Bohen (Yellowstone). New additions to the cast include Amy L. Workman and Vince Mattis.

Even with all those cast members returning from the original series, two favorites won’t be in the film: Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho. Having portrayed fox kitsune Kira in the teen series, Cho reportedly didn’t sign on to the project due to receiving less pay than her other co-stars. As for O’Brien (who played fan-favorite human Stiles Stilinski), an interview with Variety early this year revealed that he felt Teen Wolf “was left in a really good place” for his character, which factored in his decision to not revisit the story.

Directing Teen Wolf: The Movie is Russell Mulcahy (Highlander, Teen Wolf), with original series creator and writer Jeff Davis returning to work on the script.

Gather your pack to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie when the film premieres on January 26, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+.