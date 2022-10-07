Sarah Michelle Gellar and the supernatural genre go hand-in-hand. The iconic star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer makes a welcome return to the sci-fi world in her new TV drama, Wolf Pack, premiering in 2023. Paramount+ released a teaser during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, and yeah, the queen is back.



Created by Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack is set amidst California’s wildfires, with Gellar playing an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey. A highly regarded expert, Kristi n is brought in to catch a teenage arsonist whose work might’ve led to the reawakening of a mystical predator in Los Angeles. During the panel, Davis said he was confident Gellar wouldn’t even want to read the script. She jokingly agreed before explaining why she’s cautious about picking a genre-project post-Buffy. “It has to be something that resonates with me because I owe it to you and myself,” she said.



The show is based on Edo Van Belkom’s books of the same name. It follows four teens who are drawn to each other because of a secret—of the wolf, blood moon, and blood variety—that binds them. Wolf Pack will explore how these young adults form a community as they try to fit in.



Wolf Pack | Teaser Trailer (NYCC 2022) | Paramount+

Gellar told NYCC audiences that she connected with the script because it explores mental health, focusing on how everyone leans for “support on their pack.” Oh, and she loved that the show is “effing scary.” She’s a definite pro at the supernatural and horror stuff (this Scream 2 fan will forever vouch for her cameo as CiCi Cooper). That’s why Gellar so eloquently expressed why the genre matters: “Utilizing [it] is how we explain what we can’t grasp, or what would be too depressing or upsetting in real life. We scare ourselves into understanding.” A round of applause, please.

The brief Wolf Pack teaser promises plenty of growling creatures, forlorn teens, and other nightmarish situations as Kristi n attempts to investigate what the hell is happening around the forests surrounding town. The cast includes Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Bailey Stender, and Amy Pietz.

Wolf Pack’s 10-episode first season will premiere on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.