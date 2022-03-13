Another week, another superhero movie at the top of the charts. Once again it’s The Batman, and once again everything is in almost the exact same spot it was in on last weekend’s box office charts—save for a pair of new additions, both of which had a small rollout but one of which made a ton of money nonetheless.

Advertisement

As for emo Batman, it added another $66 million to its haul from last week, bringing its total up to $238 million (a good third or so of what Spider-Man: No Way Home has made). Everyone is presumably continuing to pay extra for those tickets, so when it costs you $100 to go to the movies alone in a few years, just remember who you can blame (no, not people who paid more to see The Batman, but greedy theater chain owners). Waaaayyyy back there in second place (again) is Uncharted, which made just over $9 million and is sitting at around $113 million. Not bad, given the pandemic, but not The Batman numbers.

One of those newcomers is sitting in third, and its BTS Permission To Dance On Stage—Seoul: Live Viewing, which we’re going to assume is a concert film involving BTS in Seoul. It made $6.8 million on only 803 screens, which is bananas. In terms of per-screen average, that’s miles ahead of everything but The Batman.

After that is Dog, Spider-Man, and Death On The Nile, just like last week, at $5 million, $4 million, and $2.5 million (respectively). Spider-Man might crack $800 million domestic, but it will take a few weeks, and considering the movie will be available on home video relatively soon, it might take even longer. The top 10’s only other newcomer, Indian romantic drama Radhe Shyam, opened just behind those at $1.8 million (but it also opened on only 800 screens, so it’s not a terrible average).

Then we have Sing 2, Jackass Forever, and Scream, with the first two making a little over a million and the third one making only $445,000. It’s available on Paramount+ now, so this was probably the last we’ll see of it on these charts.

The full top 10 list is below in a standard list format that Google likes, courtesy of Box Office Mojo. Feel free to print this out, cut them up, and rearrange them into some kind of fun alternate universe lineup where Dog is the biggest movie in the world.

The Batman

Uncharted

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage—Seoul: Live Viewing

Dog

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Death On The Nile

Radhe Shyam

Sing 2

Jackass Forever

Scream

