Ezra Miller has issued a public apology (and expressed plans to enter mental health treatment) following a series of controversies, altercations, and legal troubles that most recently culminated in a felony burglary charge in Vermont.



“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says in a statement, per Variety. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Although Miller has kept largely silent throughout their troubling last few years, their behavior has been far from under the radar. Earlier this year, Miller was arrested multiple times in Hawaii on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and assault. Allegations made in 2020 against the actor have also seen renewed attention in recent months, after a video of Miller appearing to choke a woman and scream in her face resurfaced.

Miller’s felony burglary charge was handed down after authorities investigated missing alcohol bottles from a residence where homeowners were not present. However, Miller has also faced troubling allegations in the state related to their living situation with an unnamed young mother and her three children. Per Rolling Stone, Vermont’s child services department began investigating Miller due to concerns that the actor is concealing the family’s whereabouts, and that the mother and children’s “safety cannot be reassured.” The three children’s father had previously expressed concerns about Miller, alleging that firearms were laying around on the actor’s property and a one-year-old child was able to put a loose bullet in her mouth.

The corporate shadow over Miller’s increasingly erratic behavior is, of course, the actor’s key role as The Flash in the DC Comics universe. The Warner Bros. Pictures film, which is reportedly set for release on June 23, 2023, has come under increased scrutiny amid both Miller’s string of controversies and Warner Bros.’ decision to shutter production on the nearly-completed Batgirl.

Last week, despite any whispers, Warner Bros.’ new CEO David Zaslav seemed to confirm that The Flash is still headed for theaters. Beyond a passion for a bustling DC universe, the release also has a bottom line—The Flash reportedly cost nearly $200 million and features Miller in almost every scene, playing multiple characters (read: not an easy recast ).

Per Variety, a source close to the situation shares that Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help, and a Hollywood Reporter insider previously shared one of the studio’s contingency plans was a Miller apology tour followed by “limited press.” Here’s hoping Warner Bros.’ post-treatment publicity plans for Miller take into account the actor’s own emotional stability, and not just the studio’s leaking pockets.