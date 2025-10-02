The Root, G/O Media's last remaining website, finds a new home

The Root, the last remaining outlet under G/O Media ownership, has been sold. The site was acquired by Ashley Allison, a Democratic political strategist and CNN commentator, through her company Watering Hole Media. According to the outlet, Allison “plans to cement The Root’s legacy as a trusted news source while ushering the digital platform into a new era of immersive multimedia and experiential formats that push boundaries yet honor the written word and journalistic rigor.”

The acquisition marks a return to Black ownership for The Root, which was founded in 2008 by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and The Washington Post publisher Donald E. Graham as a “a 21st-century version of a national black newspaper,” The Post reported at the time (via CNN). “I am so very proud of Ashley Allison for leading The Root into its next exciting chapter, and for returning The Root to its roots,” Gates said in a statement (via The Root). “When Donald and I launched The Root, my vision was to create a platform to showcase the full complexity of Black life with depth, intelligence, and, most importantly, unapologetic honesty. A platform where our history, our culture, and our politics were not only centered but elevated.”

Moving forward, Allison plans “plans to invest in video content, strike new partnerships with experts, and launch in-person experiences for The Root‘s readers,” per CNN. “This isn’t about making more content but rather about making meaning of this moment. The Root has always been about preserving culture and creating clarity in a world full of distractions. Owning the power to tell our own stories is a rich tradition The Root is committed to upholding,” Allison said in her own statement. “It’s time to stand in courage, to be unapologetic about who we are as Black people, the role we have played in this country, and the role we will continue to play. The Root is not going to shy away from the hard stories, the hard questions, and the hard answers. We will be a place that tells the truth, helps make sense of the moment, and guides people to resources that help them make the best decisions possible.”

G/O Media, the former parent company of The A.V. Club, announced it was “winding down” operations in July, and is presumably finished for good now that The Root deal is closed.