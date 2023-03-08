The Weeknd wants to unleash The Idol's chaos on Cannes

For the last week or so, chaos has been swirling (even moreso than usual) around HBO’s new drama series The Idol, with accusations that series creator (and Euphoria mastermind) Sam Levinson has been overseeing a “shitshow” that leans heavy on “torture porn” on the show’s set. The series, which stars The Weeknd as a cult leadetype figure , and Lily- Rose Depp as the pop star who’s fallen under influence, was the target of a report in Rolling Stone that quoted 13 anonymous cast and crew members, who described the series as a “rape fantasy.” (The Weeknd responded to the accusations by posting a clip from the show in which his character talks shit about Rolling Stone; Depp has expressed her total faith in Levinson and praised his skills as a director. )

Now at least some viewers might get a chance to evaluate the series for itself, with Variety reporting that the series is in talks to have its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, joining the ranks of Twin Peaks: The Return and other TV series that have had their first showings at the festival. (The Weeknd is reportedly “hopeful” about the show getting to strut its stuff in France.) News of the negotiations comes even as the series has yet to set a premiere date for its non-film-festival run.

The Idol has been under heavy scrutiny for months now, dating back to the departure of original series director Amy Seimetz in April of 2022, after several episodes had already been filmed. (Seimetz had reportedly been pushing for more focus on Depp’s character, and less on The Weeknd’s.) Multiple reshoots were ordered, including, according to reports, a sharp uptick in more explicit and sexualized content, and much more emphasis on The Weeknd’s character.