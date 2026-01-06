They Will Kill You's first trailer is straight from the world of John Wick

Zazie Beetz is a blood-soaked Satanic sacrifice in the stylish first trailer for They Will Kill You.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 5, 2026 | 11:01pm
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Film News Zazie Beetz
They Will Kill You's first trailer is straight from the world of John Wick

Between Sisu and Ready Or Not 2, the world of John Wick is finding common cause with the influence of Quentin Tarantino. And there’s no shortage of comedic kung fu, ironic bloodletting, and stylish hotel rooms in the first trailer for They Will Kill You. Produced by It sibilings Andy and Barbara Muschietti and directed by Kirill Sokolov, the Russian action-comedy filmmaker behind Why Don’t You Just Die, the trailer makes no attempt to hide its influences before veering off in its own Satanic course. Still, while it may take people a second to realize that this isn’t the trailer for Ready Or Not: Here I Come, it still gives Zazie Beetz, the Bullet Train star who’s no stranger to this type of thing, an excuse to square off against Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton, and Heather Graham.

Here’s the logline:

A young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You opens in theaters on March 25, 2026.

