Ready Or Not's resolution comes undone in Here I Come trailer

2019’s Ready Or Not had a pretty simple premise: If Grace (Samara Weaving) could last the night hiding from the le Domas family, they would die and she would live. The upcoming sequel Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come shares its first trailer this morning, and Grace is still on the run from a different group of wealthy people, and this time her sister is in danger, too. We guess you should never trust the ultra-wealthy when they say they’re done trying to kill you.

For a moment at the top of Here I Come‘s trailer, it seems like the sequel may have gone in a Halloween II direction, with Grace fighting off threats while in the hospital after the events of the first movie. But we’re quickly back to a different sprawling estate as Elijah Wood’s voiceover tells us “what you didn’t know is that this goes far beyond” the family Grace married into. “By surviving hide-and-seek, you’ve triggered a new game, this time against the high council families. Double or nothing.” And yes, that does seem to mean Grace would get to run the cabal of wealthy evil people that secretly run the world if she wins this game of hide-and-seek. Do you think we should believe them?

Weaving returns from the first movie and is joined by new cast members Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, and David Cronenberg. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return to direct, and Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy return once again to contribute the screenplay. Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come will be released on April 10, 2026.