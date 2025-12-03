Ready Or Not's resolution comes undone in Here I Come trailer
The sequel offers Grace the opportunity to take control of an elite global cabal.Image courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
2019’s Ready Or Not had a pretty simple premise: If Grace (Samara Weaving) could last the night hiding from the le Domas family, they would die and she would live. The upcoming sequel Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come shares its first trailer this morning, and Grace is still on the run from a different group of wealthy people, and this time her sister is in danger, too. We guess you should never trust the ultra-wealthy when they say they’re done trying to kill you.