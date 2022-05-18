During a Q&A at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Tom Cruise made his stance on sending his movies to streaming services very clear. Asked specifically about whether the powers that be wanted to stream Top Gun: Maverick after significant delay releases, he said, “They wouldn’t dare,” according to IGN.

“That’s not going to happen, ever. That was never going to happen. Never. Not going to happen,” Cruse continued.



He went on to explain:“Look at us all together. We’re all united. We’re all speaking different languages, different cultures, different ideas about art or cinema or storytelling but we are united in being able to come together as a community and share in a shared experience.… I’ve always loved the audience. I make my movies for audiences, because I am an audience, first and foremost.”

Variety reported that Cruise claimed to spend “a lot of time with theater owners,” even calling them up during the pandemic to say: “Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible and Top Gun is coming out.”



According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also called the young cast of the Top Gun sequel –Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro– to reassure them over the delays, saying, “Don’t worry, this is going to happen.”

With two new Mission: Impossible movies on the horizon, don’t expect to see any streamers from Cruise any time soon.



Per IGN, he said: “There’s a very specific way to make a film for cinema and I make movies for the big screen. I know where to go after that. And that’s fine. But I always thought of a film not just for opening weekend but for the distance. You hope to make a movie that’s going to entertain and engage an audience not just on opening weekend but down the line, and I love this experience. I want this experience not just for myself, but I know there are so many people who want this experience. I want other filmmakers to have that experience and have that as an outlet.”

The actor added, “Cinema is my love. It’s my passion. I always go to the movies when they come out–I put my cap on and sit in the audience with everyone. I come in, I want to see the trailers.”



If theaters only have one fan, that fan is Tom Cruise!