Ethan Hunt is back on the move, and this time he’s looking for a reckoning, a Dead Reckoning Part One, if you will.

Tom Cruise, the death-defying actor-turned-stuntman, has survived his latest series of daredevil antics to deliver us the title of his new movie. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the first of two Dead Reckonings, is the title of the next outing for the Impossible Mission Force.

Now, we didn’t get much in the way of plot. But we presume that the IMF, once again, has betrayed Hunt (Cruise). To clear his name and save the world from global catastrophe via a nano nuclear bot that swarms the body with tiny nuclear explosions with enough firepower to kill every man, woman, and child on the planet, Hunt must stop an evil army of zombies hellbent on reckoning. That’s just what we expect, anyway.

Cruise announced the title at this year’s CinemaCon, an annual trade show in which studios promise theater owners that new movies will come to multiplexes. In case you didn’t hear, movie theaters are in trouble. As studios dump all new movies on their proprietary streaming apps that don’t work, look like shit, but allow you to watch The Batman over the course of a week, just as the artists, craftspeople, and filmmakers intended, movie theaters have become increasingly concerned about obsolesce. Obviously, this sucks because going to the movies is practically the best thing any human can do.



Meanwhile, Cruise assured theater owners that he risked his life for the movie. One much-discussed stunt, for instance, included Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff. Cruise called it “far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted.”

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One opens July 14, 2023, and Dead Reckoning Part Two opens June 28, 2024.



