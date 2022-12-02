Carrying on a legacy is no easy feat, even for the apples that fall nearest to the tree. So what happens to the apples who never knew the tree at all? In Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s latest action comedy Mafia Mamma, Toni Collette stars as suburban American mom Kirsten, who finds herself at the helm of her family’s Mafia firm after her distant grandfather passes away.

It’s not that Collette’s character isn’t prepared for the task, of course. It’s just that she’s never met her grandfather, and didn’t have the slightest idea her family was even Mafia in the first place. In the first trailer for the Bleecker Street project, released today, Collette’s journey from mild-mannered grieving tourist to full, well, Mafia Mamma is on full display.

MAFIA MAMMA | Official Red Band Teaser | Bleecker Street

Acting opposite a tone-perfect Monica Belucci as the firm’s belabored but loyal consigliere Bianca, Collette certainly makes the misadventures of her newly-minted mafia boss appear charming. Plus, it’s not all mishaps and mayhem— for every explosion she stumbles away from, there’s a hostage situation she remembers to bring muffins to. Nepotism and organized violence have never looked so bumbling, but it’s likely also never tasted as buttery and sweet.

In addition to starring in Mafia Mamma, Collette also had a hand in producing the project, alongside Christopher Simon and Amanda Sthers. In a 2021 statement, she lauded the film as “pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone.” Michael J. Feldman & Debbie Jhoon wrote the script, and Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger round out the cast.

Mafia Mamma is set to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.