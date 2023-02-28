Mamma M ia, Toni Collette’s joined the mafia. Well, she’s not just joined, but has been tasked with leading her family’s empire in the wake of her grandfather’s death in Catherine Hardwicke’s Mafia Mamma.

Collette leads the film as an empty-nester mom with a cheating husband and an affinity for wine. When she attends her distant grandfather’s funeral in Italy, she learns about his position at the top of a mafia empire. Not only that, but he’s decreed that he wants her to take over following his death. Under the guidance of his trusted consigliere (played by Monica Bellucci), the Mafia Mamma goes on to learn the ropes of the trade, taking charge of her goofy group of goons.



MAFIA MAMMA | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street

Collette and Bellucci star in Mafia Mamma alongside Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger.

Hardwicke is known for her work directing the first film in The Twilight Saga, as well as Thirteen, Lords Of Dogtown, and most recently, an episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. Back in 2019, Hardwicke told IndieWire that she strives to bring dynamic stories about women to the big screen.

“I think now, as women, we want to see somebody that takes charge of their life and does the very best they can in their power to escape, fight back, fight the system, fight all the men that are staring at her, the male gaze all the time that are putting their hands on her neck and forcing her to do things,” Hardwicke said.

“I hope we get to keep making more movies with strong female characters. And that’s a key word, complex female characters that are going through a lot of things in their life, and have a rich life,” she continues. “I’m happy to fit in that category of people that are making that kind of movie, and really we just want to keep doing it.”

Mafia Mamma arrives in theaters on April 14.