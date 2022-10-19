Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.

The seeds for this casting were actually planted in the first season when actor/comedian/pain in the ass Che (played by Sara Ramírez) made the exciting announcement about their sitcom being picked up for pilot treatment.

“The studio is really excited,” Che said at the time of the announcement. “They think I’m the new Roseanne, but, you know, the good one from the ‘80s.”

“Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza,” Che said in the contentious season finale, springing the move to Los Angeles on Miranda. There’s no telling what came first—the line or the casting decision—but nonetheless, it was right there in front of us!

And Just Like That will take SATC bicoastal for the first time with its second season, as Miranda joins Che on their new project, giving up her own chance for a prestigious internship. (The ladies previously ventured to the City of Angles as a group in season 3's classic episode “Sex and Another City”. ) Cosmopolitans certainly won’t hit the same in sunny Los Angeles, but follow your bliss girl!

Danza currently works as executive producer and star of the developing Who’s The Boss sequel series with Alyssa Milano. His most recent big television role was on the Netflix series The Good Cop, in which he starred opposite Josh Groban. He’s also actively touring with his live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories.