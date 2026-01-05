Tony Dokoupil promises to be more "accountable" and "transparent" than Walter Cronkite The new anchor of the CBS Evening News responded to critics in his Instagram comments.

Tony Dokoupil may still be very new at the CBS News anchor desk—his tenure started on Saturday, earlier than expected, thanks to the Trump administration’s attack in Venezuela—but he already sees himself in esteemed company. On Friday, Dokoupil and CBS News shared a video wherein Dokoupil claimed that other news organizations placed too much emphasis on the “analysis of academics or elites.” When that video was shared on Instagram, one person commented (via Variety), “I grew up on Cronkite. Too bad CBS has lost its Tiffany shine. But good luck to you anyway.” In an Instagram comment of his own, Dokoupil responded, “What did you love most about him? I can promise you we’ll be more accountable and more transparent than Cronkite or any one else of his era.”