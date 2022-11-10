John Wick deserves a day off. It’s been nearly a decade of tailored suits, semi-automatic machine guns, near-death experiences, and labyrinthine lore. But, unfortunately, his name is John Wick, and he’s trapped in a Sysaphisian nightmare of his own design, doomed to kill every man that has ever worn a black suit and sunglasses. As it has been prophesized, John Wick: Chapter 4 will once again raise the kill count for our beloved genocide generator. What was once a tight, lightly- plotted shoot-em-up about a man avenging his murdered puppy has become a cinematic universe all its own, complete with spin-offs and Mel Gibson’s involvement. But in John Wick: Chapter 4, our boy is still looking for one thing: A way out.

Bringing international action icon Donnie Yen in to give Reeves a challenge this time, one thing’s clear, Wick still hasn’t run out of bullets or love for his wife, and a wife guy’s job is never done. The trailer teases a return of his dearly departed, but we know that’s impossible, right?

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

While it doesn’t look like Halle Berry and her dogs will return for seconds, the trailer promises plenty of old faces, including Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick. Also taking a seat at the table are Bill Skarsgård and Scott Adkins, which should please action fans of all stripes. But even with the incoming stars, Reeves still takes center stage as our stoic, stylish, gun-toting killing machine. And, boy howdy, is he shooting a lot of bad guys here. The only question is, will there ever be a point where he kills the right guy at the right time and can go back to living his life? Probably not. With four chapters at about two hours a piece, John Wick will be one long book.



John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters and IMAX on March 24, 2023.