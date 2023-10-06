We’ve already established that a whole lot of people are profiting off of the interest in Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce. One of those people appears to be Travis’ mom Donna, who was set up on a date with Jake from State Farm by Swift’s bestie Ryan Reynolds. (If that’s not the most 2023 sentence you’ve ever heard….) Donna seems remarkably clear-eyed about the situation, however, telling Today on Friday that “it’s financially a good decision for a lot of different individuals to jump on the bandwagon right now.”



Donna acknowledged that her sons think the NFL’s coverage of Traylor (Tayvis? Swiftce?) is a little too much. “But why wouldn’t (the NFL) capitalize on it? I mean, they’re laughing all the way to the bank,” the football mom said, quite practically. “So I don’t think it’s too much. But I know they do. It’s their lives.”

Donna may be shrewd about the business side, but on the personal end, she kept tight-lipped . Speaking on the Today Show (she was there to promote her KIND bar partnership, natch), Donna said, “It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” though she acknowledged that the situation has “amped up my life.” Asked how it was sitting in the suite and getting to know Swift, Donna gave a noncommittal, “It was okay.”

Whether you read that as a mother being protective of her son’s private life or evidence that it’s a PR relationship is a matter of perspective. (For the record, in her print interview with Today, Donna said she wants to see Jason with the “sparkle in his eyes” that his brother Jason has for his wife. “I hope I’ll see that someday ,” she added, which seems to suggest his eyes are not sparkling for Swift—at least not yet.)

Travis also addressed the situation in a press conference on Friday, saying he’s learning to manage the paparazzi and doesn’t have any trouble compartmentalizing the whirlwind romance when he hits the field. Of the outsized attention, he said, “You’ve got a lot of people who care about Taylor, and for good reason.” Good financial reasons, Mama Kelce might say!