Twisted Metal to get another season and another showrunner

Peacock, start your engines. A third season of Twisted Metal is speeding toward NBC’s beloved streamer. Announced earlier today, Twisted Metal season three will also have a new showrunner behind the wheel. David Reed, who has worked on The Boys, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Supernatural, will take over for Michael Jonathan Smith, who co-created the series and served as showrunner for the last two seasons. This all comes via The Wrap, which did not elaborate on Smith’s exit, just that he would “exit.” However, per Deadline, the streamer confirmed that Smith, who was a public-facing showrunner throughout promotion of the first two seasons, has “concluded his involvement as showrunner and executive producer.” Well, alright then.

Nevertheless, season three will continue Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz’s drive through the post-apocalypse, whilst avoiding the murderous ice cream clown Sweet Tooth (body by Joe Seanoa; voice by Will Arnett) and Stu (“The Spoonman” Mike Mitchell). The second season was a big success for Peacock, according to the streamer, which claims the show is its “second highest-reaching original returning scripted season.” With “more than 993 million minutes viewed” of a man with two giant wheels for hands, we must take our hats off to Twisted Metal for finding a record to break. We can only imagine what the first height-reaching original returning scripted season was. Season two ended in late August, so Peacock must have been biding its time as the show crawled across that very specific milestone before making the announcement. One would think that Poker Face would’ve been a lock for that title, but here we are, less than a week later, Poker Face has folded, and Twisted Metal drives on.

Based on the PlayStation classic, Twisted Metal follows John (Mackie) and Quiet (Beatriz) as they avoid the killer clown Sweet Tooth and his good-time buddy Stu. Last season, John and Quiet entered a mysterious demolition derby led by Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). Automotive hilarity ensued.