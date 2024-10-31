Ugh, Janelle Monae is so good at Halloween Monae always goes all-out for Halloween, but this new E.T. costume is genuinely kind of hard to look at.

There’s a certain type of celebrity who we both fear and admire, because they’re capable of marshaling incredible resources in pursuit of a truly silly goal: Becoming the Ultimate Halloween Person. Whereas your garden variety Halloween Person is limited by things like budget, the capacity of the local power grid, and the number of 12-foot skeletons their nearest Home Depots keep in stock, the Famous Halloween Person can function basically without limits. This is how you get Heidi Klum as a worm; this is how you get the collected Halloween efforts of actor and musician Janelle Monae. Who may have genuinely outdone herself this year, posting photos of herself on Instagram of a new E.T. costume that is so accurate that, much like the real deal, it’s kind of genuinely hard to look at.

Like, you know a costume is elaborate when it comes accompanied with a list of credits: Posting on Instagram, Monae thanks set designers, photographers, stylists, and more for the photo set, which envisions her as both the extraterrestrial himself, and his little buddy Elliott. (Also, there’s totally a shot of E.T. dressed up as a pretty lady from the movie, which we’re assuming necessitated a credit for “custom hat.”) The point is that Monae, who’s previously done Halloween as things like the blue diva lady from The Fifth Element, the Grinch’s daughter, that fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head that one time, and more, does not fuck around on the topic of Halloween. (If you want to get more in-depth, she gave an interview earlier this month to THR about her devotion to the holiday, referring to her costumes as “performance art” and suggesting she has a “Halloween fairy godmother” who helps fund her incredibly elaborate productions.)

Your move, Klum.