Nothing but respect for Red, White & Royal Blue’s president: the adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s romance novel has added Uma Thurman as its Commander-In-Chief, Ellen Claremont.

Besides being President of the United States, Claremont is the mother of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), whose looks and charm make him “pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House,” per a press release from Prime Video. But when Alex is photographed in an altercation with his nemesis, England’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), he puts his mother’s re-election campaign (not to mention friendly international relations) at risk. The young men are forced into a fake-friendship scheme that blossoms into real feelings–which may prove just as complicated for Claremont’s presidential image.

Thurman joins the previously announced cast led by Perez and Galitzine. Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Akshay Khanna will also star.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are producing for Berlanti/Schechter Films (Berlanti might be best known for developing the Arrowverse on the CW, but he’s also the name behind some notable gay romance adaptations, including Love, Simon and the upcoming My Policeman). Also executive producing are Casey McQuiston, Michael McGrath, and Matthew López; the latter is on board to write and direct.

“I am overjoyed that Uma will be joining us to play President Claremont,” López said in a statement (per Deadline). “Her intelligence, warmth, and humor are a perfect match for Casey’s iconic character. I cannot wait to be on our Oval Office set with her.”

It’s obviously no stretch for Thurman to play a girlboss–most recently, she appeared as Ariana Huffington in Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, but her filmography is littered with HBICs. With that in mind, we expect to see her thrive in the Oval Office.