Andrew Garfield swings out of MCU’s multiverse and into FX’s true-crime drama, Under The Banner Of Heaven. The show is based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book of the same name. It follows the events that led to Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter’s murder in 1984 in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. The seven-episode limited series premieres in April.

As seen in the first trailer, Mormon police detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield) struggles to stomach a horrifying crime scene. The entire small town is shocked by the deaths of Brenda and her child, prompting Jeb to ask citizens during a press conference to lock their doors for a change. His investigation into the victim’s past and family life uncovers buried truths about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-D ay Saints (LDS). A devout Jeb begins to question his own faith during the process.

During the Under The Banner Of Heaven press event on March 29, Garfield told reporters that he was a fan of Krakauer’s book when it launched. He’s generally drawn to stories that question faith, doubt, and the meaning of life. “Films and TV shows about spirituality and questioning faith deal with what we do here, why we’re alive... It’s the juiciest question I feel compelled to ask as a creative person, storyteller, and in my personal life as well,” he added.

The book isn’t just a murder mystery, it also charts the origins of the LDS religion. Series creator Dustin Lance Black told reporters that UTBOH is a horrific thriller (“T he audience isn’t supposed to be passive”), but the show also spends time exploring Brenda’s history, marriage to Allen Lafferty (Billy Howle), and her relationship with his brothers.

UTBOH’s ensemble includes Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Denise Gough, Gil Birmingham, Rory Culkin, Adelaide Clemens, and Chloe Pirrie. It will premiere on April 28 exclusively on FX on Hulu.