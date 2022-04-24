Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, April 24 to Thursday, April 28. All times are Eastern. Happy viewing. [Note: The weekend edition will drop on Fridays.]



Advertisement

The biggies

Barry (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m., season three premiere): Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a.k.a. our favorite cold-blooded killer-turned-hopeful actor, is back as Barry returns after a three-year hiatus. To celebrate, The A.V. Club is hosting its own “Barry Week” coverage, including interviews with Hader and Henry Winkler, as well as our catch-up guide. Keep an eye out for more cast interviews next week. We’ll also provide weekly recaps of the show.



We Own This City (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., series premiere): The Wire’s David Simon returns with yet another gritty crime drama, this one based on a nonfiction book of the same name. We Own The City charts the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, and the corruption surrounding it. Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, and Josh Charles lead the ensemble. In his review, Manuel Betancourt writes:



As it slowly threads its many storylines together, We Own This City paints a dire if necessary portrait of a city and a law enforcement agency. As young recruits get told they need to forget all the sensitivity training they were taught and as roughened veterans feel themselves inviolate because of their badge, the engrossing HBO series manages to structure itself like a self-aware procedural that constantly asks us to question what we think we know about how criminality is conceived by and within police departments all over the country.

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): It’s Andrew Garfield’s world; we’re just living in it. After the success of Tick, Tick...Boom, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, and his return as Spider-Man in No Way Home, Garfield now stars in this true-crime drama based on Jon Krakauer’s book of the same name. Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre, whose faith is shaken while investigating the murder of a woman involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell, and Gil Birmingham. Keep an eye out for a review on The A.V. Club next week.

Hidden gems

Gaslit (Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m., series premiere): Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, and Betty Gilpin lead this political crime drama. It aims to tell the unrevealed stories of the Watergate scandal, centering on Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell, who was the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Richard Nixon’s involvement. Manuel Betancourt writes in his review:

“It probably doesn’t bear pointing out that Julia Roberts is one of the most magnetic and charming performers to ever grace the screen—big or small. Though in watching Gaslit, one does wish she’d get these kinds of juicy roles on the silver screen again. And that’s only because then she wouldn’t have to jostle with a number of underbaked side plots for our attention. But rest assured, every time she’s on screen, the Oscar winner is incandescent as Martha Mitchell.”

The Baby (HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): Created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, this British horror-comedy follows 38-year-old Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), who unexpectedly ends up with a baby. The twist? This newborn is unbearably controlling, manipulative, and turns her life into a total horror show.

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin Part 2 (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.): The Marina Zenovich-directed docuseries returns for its final episodes. After rising to fame with her Christian-based diet program, Gwen Shamblin Lara fielded accusations of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse for alleged cult-like practices. Part two includes new stories from survivors who felt compelled to share their experiences following Shamblin’s death.

More good stuff

The Man Who Fell To Earth (Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m., series premiere): Based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel of the same name, this sci-fi drama centers on an alien named Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who arrives on Earth at a pivotal moment in history. The show’s ensemble includes Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Martha Plimpton, and Bill Nighy. Season one consists of 10 episodes. Look for The A.V. Club’s interview with Ejiofor on Monday.



The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Emma Cooper, this documentary tracks the life and untimely death of American actor and national treasure Marilyn Monroe through archival footage and previously unseen interviews with friends of the star.

The Offer (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.): The Godfather remains a cinematic classic 50 years after its release. But if you want a deeper look at how Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic movie was made, The Offer is for you. It follows the development and production of the landmark gangster film, as told through the eyes of producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller). The cast includes Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, and Justin Chambers. The A.V. Club’s review of the show will arrive next week.

Can’t-miss recaps

Better Call Saul (AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)



Moon Knight (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Atlanta (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

Arriving

Gentleman Jack (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m., season two premiere)

Made For Love (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

From (Epix, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

Sanditon (PBS, Sunday, 9 p.m., season two finale)

Better Things (FX, Monday, 10 p.m., series finale):

That Dirty Black Bag (AMC+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)