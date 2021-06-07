Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

Last week, an outlet called Production Weekly that lists movies and TV shows that are in development seemingly revealed the existence of Wedding Crashers 2, a sequel to the 2005 David Dobkin movie that starred Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as a couple of fun-loving dudes who like to sneak into weddings and sleep with bridesmaids but don’t like having real adult concerns or problems (at least in the beginning). The project was also supposedly coming from Dobkin, would feature at least most of the original cast, would start filming in August, and would be going straight to HBO Max at some point in the near-ish future.

Advertisement

At the time, we made a point to underline that a reference in a Production Weekly post is far from a confirmation, especially without any kind of official acknowledgement from anyone involved. Even if the post was legitimate, there was a big chance that the project would never come to light or would fall apart before an official acknowledgement happened—such is the risk when you choose to believe something in Hollywood is happening before anyone has actually come right out and unequivocally confirmed that it is indeed happening.

All of this is a roundabout way of saying that the Wedding Crashers sequel… might not be happening. Well, it’s either that or Owen Wilson is better at keeping secrets than most of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking with Variety about his role in Loki, Wilson said that “some people” mentioned that a new Wedding Crashers would start filming in August, but he says “that’s not right.” He knows Dobkin is “working on something” and that he’s been “talking with Vince [Vaughn],” but that’s about the extent of the work that’s been done on Wedding Crashers 2—if you believe Owen Wilson, at least. There doesn’t seem to be much of an incentive to keep something like this a secret, since David Dobkin isn’t going to be sending goons to Owen Wilson’s house like Mickey Mouse would if he started blabbing about Loki, so the smart bet here is to trust that Wilson is telling the truth about Wedding Crashers 2. Then again, it would be just like the wedding crashers to say they’re not going to crash a wedding so we’ll let down our guard and make it easier for them to get in and crash our weddings… so maybe the smart bet is to stay on your toes at all times?