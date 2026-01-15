HBO Max re-ups its A24 streaming deal

Ensuring that, in a world of fear and uncertainty, we’ll at least still know where to get our films about charming dirtbag table tennis players (who may or may not be haunted by Robert Pattinson and/or actual real-ass vampires), Warner Bros. confirmed tonight that it’s re-upped its multi-year deal to be the streaming home for independent film and TV studio A24.

Amid an ongoing Hollywood feeding frenzy, where players both major and minor seem bound and determined to devour each other daily—see Warner’s own struggles right now to shove itself down Netflix’s throat before Paramount can get its teeth into its flesh—there’s something almost reassuring about the agreement, which (per Variety) ensures that HBO Max will continue to get first access to the much smaller studio’s profitably eclectic film output for the next couple of years. Originally signed back in late 2023 (after a previous deal with Showtime ended), the deal has reportedly been a good for one both parties: Warner Bros. gets a steady stream of slightly off-kilter critical hits that bulk out its film offerings, while A24 doesn’t have to screw around with the uncertainty of seeking out new streaming deals for each new movie. It doesn’t hurt that consumers now reliably know that, if they want to stream recent and upcoming A24 films like Marty Supreme, Charli xcx’s The Moment, or Alexander Skarsgård’s Pillion, they have a single destination they can head to to get access to the vast majority of the studio’s films.

Statistics from streamers always have to be taken with a grain of salt, but numbers released this week by Warner Bros. Discovery back the basic symbiosis of the deal up. At least half of the A24 movies released to the service in 2025 landed on HBO Max’s Top 10 movie list within two weeks of premiering; meanwhile, A24 watchers rarely stopped at a single film, watching an average of four of the studio’s movies on the service once they took the streaming plunge.