Charli xcx takes aim at brat brand in first full The Moment trailer

Yesterday, the Sundance Film Festival announced that Charli xcx’s The Moment would play in Park City in January. Today, A24 shared the first full trailer for the project, honing in a bit more on the ultimate tone of the project. The clip presents Charli as a pop star that has finally thrilled her label with her seemingly sudden success; the label and a director (played by Alexander Skarsgard) want to take as much advantage of the brat year as possible.

By the time the trailer starts, the Charli character is already of the opinion that the brat stuff is getting “cringe.” Rosanna Arquette plays some kind of label executive whose kids love the album, while Skarsgard’s director character is most concerned with not offending anyone. Rachel Sennott is of course here too, offering some maybe-accidentally-catty comments about some brat brand deals. Hailey Benton Gates, Kate Berlant, and Kylie Jenner (who offers the self-deprecating wisdom that the moment people start to get sick of you is when you need to be even more visible) also make appearances in the new trailer.

The Moment is one of several film projects Charli has on the horizon; she’ll also appear in Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex (also premiering at Sundance) and recently appeared in 100 Nights Of Hero. She’s also got the soundtracks for Mother Mary and Wuthering Heights on the horizon, too. After its premiere at Sundance, The Moment will open in select theaters on January 30.