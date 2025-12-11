Charli xcx takes aim at brat brand in first full The Moment trailer
Rosanna Arquette and Alexander Skarsgard play industry figures trying to make brat summer last forever.Image courtesy of A24
Yesterday, the Sundance Film Festival announced that Charli xcx’s The Moment would play in Park City in January. Today, A24 shared the first full trailer for the project, honing in a bit more on the ultimate tone of the project. The clip presents Charli as a pop star that has finally thrilled her label with her seemingly sudden success; the label and a director (played by Alexander Skarsgard) want to take as much advantage of the brat year as possible.