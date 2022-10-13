Get ready to eat an entire chocolate cake: Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is on the way. The latest adaptation of the British author’s beloved children’s book shifts the musical version from the stage to the screen, with the help of the show’s West End director Matthew Warchus.

Newcomer Alisha Weir stars as the titular gifted kid who uses her newfound telepathic powers to shake things up at her school. Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull, the headmistress who rules Crunchem Hall with an iron fist. Lashana Lynch follows up a string of action roles in The Woman King, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and No Time To Die with Miss Honey, the gentle teacher who recognizes Matilda’s potential. (The range!)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical | Official Trailer | Netflix

The new trailer for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical previews some of the most memorable scenes from the book, such as when Miss Trunchbull grabs a child by her pigtails and throws her over the school’s fence. Of course, Bruce Bogtrotter being forced to eat a whole cake also gets previewed, though this time around, the other students are singing and dancing behind him.

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021, and other adaptations are already in the works. Taika Waititi previously signed on to write, direct, and executive produce an animated series that further develops the world of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, as well as a spin-off about the Oompa-Loompas. Fellow master of whimsy Wes Anderson is making a live-action feature film based on The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar. The forthcoming Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet is being produced by Warner Bros. and is not a part of the Netflix deal.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be available on Netflix on December 25 and in theaters at an earlier date.