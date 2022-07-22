Ahead of Industry’s return next month, HBO has shared the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed financial drama. After the first season was shot in 2019 and premiered in the fall of 2020, the new episodes will see the characters engaging with the pandemic-era world, with everyone forced back to the office.



Industry stars Myha’la Herrold as Harper, a young American trying to prove herself in the fast-paced London offices of the international bank Pierpont & Co. Alongside fellow new bankers Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Gus (David Jonsson), and Robert (Harry Lawtey), she’s balancing out the backstabbing environment by day by partying hard at night.

Harper’s dynamic with her volatile-yet-nurturing office mentor Eric (Ken Leung) was a key part of the first season, and that looks to be the case again. While he trusts her for now, it seems like her loyalties will inevitably be tested. The eight new episodes are sure to supply HBO viewers with enough confusing business jargon to hold them over until Succession comes back.

“This is a day for bloodletting and kingmaking,” the trailer warns.

Industry Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

There are also a number of fresh faces in the mix for season two, most notably Jay Duplass as a hedge fund manager with a snazzy white streak in his hair. New series regulars at the office include Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, and Katrine de Candole. It also looks like we’ll get a closer look at Yasmin’s personal life, with Adam Levy cast as her father.

Industry was co-created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and is a co-production with the BBC. Episode directors include Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf and Caleb Femi; it does not appear that Lena Dunham will be returning behind the camera.

Season two of Industry premieres on August 1 on HBO and HBO Max.