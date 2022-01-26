The next season of Succession is still a decent way off, leaving us with a hole in our hearts where a cast of angry, sad, and angry/sad rich jerks should be. To fill this void, we can spend our time watching compilations of the Roys speaking their favorite pair of words, hope for another volley of wonderfully blunt show biz opinions from Brian Cox, or listen to Demi Adejuyigbe sing the lyrics he wrote for the show’s theme song a few hundred more times.

Or, once the novelty is worn away from those options, we can watch Ben Cahn find new ways to show off his impressions of Succession’s cast until the real actors return to the characters.



In “Succession season 3 but Logan tries to order Domino’s,” Cahn reworks the latest season’s finale into a gripping drama that’s kind of, sort of, just barely about the Roys attempting to order a pizza.



We get Cahn as Logan in a baseball cap and pasted-on beard, his version of Kendall talking about “coupons, digital codes ... crypto, all that shit,” and his take on Roman crossing his arms and putting his hands to his head as he faces a masterful, hot dog-related business move by his father.



The best impressions are Cahn’s version of Tom, Kendall, Roman, and a ceiling-height Cousin Greg but his pursed-lip Shiv and his pathetic Connor work well, too. In his previous version—”Succession but everyone wants some of Logan’s M&M’s”—we get another opportunity to watch Cahn’s impressions and his version of Marcia Roy, too.



The food-based plot in both clips is pretty much besides the point, but it doesn’t really matter. Just as in the real Succession, sometimes it’s enough to watch the Roys stand around being assholes to each other, regardless of the story line that gets them there.



