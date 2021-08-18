Another day, another Wes Anderson cast announcement for his next untitled film (spoiler alert: still no plot details). Today’s recruits include Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber.

The project is currently filming in Spain, and is expected to wrap up in September ahead of the release of The French Dispatch. The new cast additions join Anderson newcomers Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, as well as tenured cast members Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton. Rupert Friend takes on a role in the new project after playing Drill-Sargeant in The French Dispatch. Anderson’s known for casting the same actors time and time again, but this may be shaping up to be one of his largest casts yet.

Like Johansson, Cranston previously held a voice role in the animated Isle Of Dogs. Since its release in 2018, The Malcom In The Middle star’s only film roles have been in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Disney’s The Only And Only Ivan. In addition to the untitled Anderson project, Cranston will star in Jerry And Marge Go Large, directed by David Frankel.

This is Davis’ first time working with director, however she just appeared in the Showtime series Your Honor alongside Cranston. Her latest film role was in Greenland, the natural disaster action film starring Gerard Butler.

Both Wright and Schreiber have roles in The French Dispatch. Schreiber’s become a consistent Anderson pick as he also voiced a character in Isle of Dogs. In addition to Dispatch, Wright has been working on Westworld and Marvel’s new multiverse series, What If...? Wright will appear in the next Bond film, No Time To Die, and in The Batman as James Gordon.

The French Dispatch will finally hit theaters October 22.