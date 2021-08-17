Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson, joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s next untitled and still mostly under wraps film project. She adds to the continuously growing, star-studded cast which includes: Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, and Margot Robbie. Good on him for finally casting a woman of color in one of his films.

Other than that, they are no other updates on the untitled film, which is about to start filming in Chinchón, Spain. Though the The French Dispatch follow-up is filmed in Spain, it’s not actually set in Spain, which makes deciphering the potential plot even more puzzling. However, we do know plenty of details about The French Dispatch, which premieres in the states on October 22, and stars Murray, Swinton, and Brody, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Stephen Park, Benecio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, and many more. It’s likely that details about his next project will be revealed once The French Dispatch hits theaters—but until then we have some time to let plot theories run wild.

Johansson previously voiced the character Nutmeg in Anderson’s stop-motion animated project Isle Of Dogs, marking her first appearance in the auteur’s filmography. This will be her third film with Anderson mainstay Murray since 2003's Lost In Translation. The two will also have voice roles in the The Jungle Book 2, which is set to arrive sometime in 2022. In 2019, she received two Oscar nominations for her roles in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and the actor won a Tony for her work in A View From the Bridge. Following her hotly contested lawsuit with Disney over breach of contract, it’s probably wise she start looking at roles outside of the MCU, considering she probably won’t get a renewal in said contract.