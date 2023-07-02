What's on TV this week—The Idol finale, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, July 2, to Thursday, July 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The Idol (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Episode 5 Preview | The Idol | HBO

After five discourse-heavy weeks, HBO’s The Idol ends its first season. The music drama from Sam Levinson and The Weeknd centers on Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn, a pop star trying to make her way back after a nervous breakdown, who finds solace in the creepy cult leader Tedros. In the season-one finale, “Jocelyn Forever,” she might finally figure out his twisted, manipulative ways. Look for The A.V. Club’s recap on Monday.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Lincoln Lawyer | Season 2 Part 1 Official Trailer | Netflix

Nothing can stop David E. Kelley from making legal dramas, and The Lincoln Lawyer is mainly for the fans who eat up his content no matter what. Based on Michael Connelly’s books, the show follows criminal defense lawyer and recovering addict Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he attempts to rebuild his life. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Samson, and Jazz Raycole. Lana Parilla and Yaya DaCosta hop aboard for these new episodes. And Netflix continues its trend of splitting seasons, with part one arriving on July 6 and part two on August 3.

Hidden gems

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer | Official Trailer | Netflix

Comedian and podcast host Tom Segura is back on Netflix with his fifth comedy special. Taped in Arizona and directed by Ryan Polito, Sledgehammer captures the comic discussing Brad Pitt, parenting, going on tour, and lessons he learned from sharing gummies with his mother.

Wham! (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

WHAM! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Tiger King director Chris Smith switching his focus to a more palatable, actually exciting subject for his latest Netflix venture. Wham! chronicles George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s rise to fame with never-before-seen footage and previously unheard interviews from the duo’s archives, following their journey from high school besties to international superstars.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Kevin Hart: Reality Check | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Kevin Hart’s partnership with Peacock continues to grow with his new standup act, Reality Check, based on his national tour of the same name. (Fun[ish?] fact: The comedy special drops on the actor’s 44th birthday.) In the hourlong show, he reflects on his growing family, fame, and his relationship with Black Twitter. He also, obviously, makes a bunch of NSFW jokes.

More good stuff

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

UNKNOWN: The Lost Pyramid | Official Trailer | Netflix

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is a four-part docuseries that digs into ancient Egyptian civilizations. Dropping weekly, each episode follows Dr. Zahi Hawass and Dr. Mostafa Waziri as they venture into unexplored regions to learn about the nation’s remarkable people and places.

Shaun White: The Last Run (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Shaun White: The Last Run | Official Trailer | Max

Shaun White is the latest athlete to nab a docuseries about his life and professional journey. Directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz, The Last Run is a four-parter about the snowboarder, skateboarder, and Olympic gold medalist. The episodes will unpack his childhood struggles with a congenital heart condition, the sacrifices of his unconventional parents, and his exploits at the Olympics.

Can’t miss recaps

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)



Secret Invasion (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

And Just Like That... (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Hart To Hart (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

Ending soon

The Clearing (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)