Sheryl Lee Ralph will open for Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII

What better way to follow up consecutive Emmy and Golden Globe Award wins than with a song? After adding some major trophies to her case this awards season, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph’s victory lap appears to be taking place at Super Bowl LVII next month, where she’ll be performing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” before the big game begins.

“Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby!” Lee shares via her social media. “I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there.”

Ralph can now count her name as part of an already highly-anticipated Super Bowl lineup led by Rihanna. Back in September, the elusive pop artist teased fans with a photo of her elaborately tattooed hand brandishing a football— just a few hours later, Variety confirmed she would perform this year’s halftime show. In addition to RiRi, Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem, while twelve-time Grammy winner Babyface will provide a rendition of “America The Beautiful.”

The significance of performing alongside Rihanna wasn’t lost on Ralph, who also tweeted out her excitement about being in the pop star’s company, writing: “What an honor and thank you RiRi!”

Even with her characteristic beaming humility, Ralph is still only the second-most giddy Rihanna fan awaiting the February 12 performance— the top spot goes to her partner and co-parent, A$AP Rocky. During a January 18 interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Rocky asserted that he’s “more excited than everybody else” for Rihanna’s return.

“The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man,” he teased. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible.”

The Super Bowl will air live on FOX at 6:30 P.M. E.T. on February 12, 2023.